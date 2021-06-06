Capture Leitrim's nature in new International photo competition

An international nature photography competition is returning to Ireland, celebrating national parks, nature reserves and other protected landscapes across the entire island of Ireland.

Wiki Loves Earth is taking place from June 1- 30 and is organised by Wikimedia Community Ireland. The aim is to raise awareness of the natural landscape in Ireland by creating a store of quality images. These images are taken by members of the public and are free to use in education and outreach.

Amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to explore the list of all the eligible sites from across the island and then upload their photos to Wikimedia Commons. The list includes lakes, rivers, bogs, fens, mountains, hills, and beaches. This year there is a new category for macro photographs, so examining the range of native flora and fauna of these sites could also win you prizes. The entries will be judged by a panel of Irish judges, with the six winners being announced in August 2021. The winning images will then be submitted to the international competition.

Locations from Leitrim on the list are:

- Aroo mountain

- Benbulbin, Gleniff, Glenade

- Boleybrack mountain

- Bunduff Lough

- Glenade Lough

- Lough Gill

- Lough Melvin

For full details of the competition see www.wikimedia.ie and for updates see @wikimediaIE on Twitter and Wikimedia Community Ireland’s Facebook page.

The competition is open to everyone regardless of age or skill level, and you can upload as many of your images as you like. Once uploaded, they are there for the whole world to share and enjoy!

How to take part in Wiki Science:

1. Take a look at the lists of eligible sites, you’ll find the link on wikimedia.ie

2. Have a read of the rules and tips.

3. Go out and take your best shots, or take a look through your archive!

4. Return to the Wikimedia Community Ireland website and follow the upload link. You’ll be asked to register an account with Wikimedia Commons, if you haven’t already.

Covid -19: Still too early for handshakes at funerals