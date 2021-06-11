Weekly volunteer clean-up in Manorhamilton doing great work

The weekly Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Committee town clean-up commenced last week and will continue each week on Thursday evenings between 7pm and 8pm during the summer months.

All volunteers are more than welcome to assist while social distancing and Covid 19 guidelines will be adhered to at all times.

Tidy Towns clean-up volunteers meet in the Bee Park Community Centre car park at 7pm.

Volunteers are requested to please bring their own gloves and masks. Black bags and pickers will be supplied. When the clean-up is over the bags of litter will be collected at 8pm from the volunteers.

Everyone in Manorhamilton and its surrounds, as well as all visitors from many parts, greatly appreciate the outstanding work that the Tidy Towns clean-up volunteers perform on a weekly basis and it thanks to them that the town looks so well on an ongoing basis.