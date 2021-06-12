Scrap metal collection takes place today in Manorhamilton

A scrap metal collection will take place at Manorhamilton Mart today, Saturday, June 12 from 10am to 4pm organised by thethe Save Leitrim Environmental and Biodiversity Group CLG.

The Save Leitrim Environmental and Biodiversity Group CLG is campaigning against excessive Sitka Spruce afforestation in the county and last year it took a High Court challenge on the issue, which is still in progress with a judgement pending. The scrap metal fundraiser is being organised to defray some of the Save Leitrim Group’s costs of the High court action.

All metals from household to farmyard equipment, old car and tractor batteries, old cars, etc., will be accepted. What is not wanted and will not be accepted are items like gas cylinders, fridges, and televisions.

In recent weeks scrap metal collections have taken place at Mohill and Drumshanbo Marts.

For further information on the scrap metals collection, please phone 086-6043231.