Update: First Holy Communion and Confirmation in Manorhamilton

Provisional dates for First Communion and Confirmation
Due to the Government public health advice on the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not possible at this time to have the traditional annual first holy communion and confirmation sacraments administered in churches.
Regarding this situation Manorhamilton’s St. Clare’s Church explain “provisionally we have set dates for Confirmation on Saturday 7th August in St. Clare’s Church (with social distancing and limited numbers) – 1st group at 11am and the 2nd group at 1pm.
“It is hard to know at this stage if this will be allowed to take place. Hopefully, it will. First Holy Communion will be in October all going well.”
