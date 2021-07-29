"Major interest" Leitrim council houses

Sixteen local authority houses will be built in the Manorhamilton District over the next two years.



Leitrim a Council anticipates delivering three units of Direct Build/Turnkey Construction this year.

This will be made up of two 3 bed houses and one 4 bed house.



In 2022 the anticipated build programme is 13 units, nine 2 beds, four 1 bed homes.

In addition two acquisitions have been completed to date in 2021 in the Manorhamilton Municipal District.



An Expression of Interest for the provision of both Zoned Residential Land & Social Housing by Contractors/Developers under the Turnkey mechanism was advertised locally by Leitrim County Council, it is hoped there will be an uptake on that.



Sinn Fein councillor Padraig Fallon said there is a “major interest in local authority housing” in Leitrim and especially in the Manorhamilton district and this is increasing as the cost of building and buying a private house increases in the county.



Cllr Justin Warnock queried the building of more one bedroom houses in the plan, asking where they were necessary when the demand seems to be for family homes.

Mary Quinn informed Cllr Warnock “one bed houses have a place, but we will not be planning many going forward.”

The new housing plan for each of the municipal districts will be put before Leitrim council members in Autumn for approval this year.