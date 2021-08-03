Gardai carry out searches of properties in Leitrim and Sligo

File photo
As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo and Leitrim Division, Gardaí conducted a number of searches in Sligo, Manorhamilton and Ballymote.
Five properties in total were searched during the course of the operation.
A quantity of suspected drugs were seized during the course of the search, the value of which will be determined following analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
