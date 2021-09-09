Anger as AIB confirm service changes at Manorhamilton branch

AIB has written to customers in North Leitrim to inform them that, from December 6 the branch will no longer offer over the counter transations such as cash, cheques, coin, foreign exchange and bank drafts.

The news has come as yet another blow for the town which is set to lose its Bank of Ireland branch at the end of this month.

This means that from October only one bank and just one branch will be serving the areas of the county lying north of Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore.

Cllr Felim Gurn has expressed his anger and frustration at AIB's decision, especially in the wake of Bank of Ireland's closure announcement. He said that it was unfair to businesses and to the people of the town.

In a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie, an AIB spokesperson confirmed the changes set to come into play in early December adding that over the counter transactions such as cash, cheques, coin, foreign exchange and bank drafts "will still be available at AIB Sligo, 26.2 km away, Carrick-on-Shannon, 48 km away or at any other full-service AIB branch".

“In recent years, we’ve seen an unrelenting reduction in some of the ways our customers use our branches. More customers are banking online, using our mobile app and making contactless payments. Customers are now interacting with our digital app more than 1.54 million times a day, compared with 35,000 daily branch visits. At the same time, we’ve found that there has been a 39% decline in branch cash transactions since 2019," said the AIB spokesperson.

Manorhamilton customers will still be able to use the bank's cash and cheque lodgement machines to deposit cash and cheques and withdraw money. The spokesperson also said: "our dedicated team will still be on hand to help. Additionally, with AIB at An Post we will continue to support customers at their local post office in Manorhamilton, 0.3 km away, where they can carry out the majority of their day-to-day banking transactions."

Customers can also use digital alternatives and, in the case of businesses, AIB Merchant Services.

"At AIB we are committed to our branch network, have a strong presence in the communities we serve and with 170 branches continue to have the largest branch network in the country," pointed out the bank spokesperson.

The changes come as some of AIB’s branches move towards sales and advisory services including personal and small and medium enterprise account opening and lending, mortgage lending, deposits and investments, general insurance, customer service queries and domestic and international payments.

"Customers with any questions can contact us online, over the phone, on social media or in branch where we will be happy to help them," continued the spokesperson.