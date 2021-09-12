Search

12/09/2021

The French Market in Leitrim goes from strength to strength

Pascal and Siobhan Bonnichon decided to leave France nearly two decades ago and set up The French Market

It’s almost 20 years since Pascal and Siobhan Bonnichon decided to leave work, family and friends in the Sancerre region of France and set up The French Market in Manorhamilton.
“A lot of people thought we were mad leaving the beautiful French countryside and the French way of life. We have no regrets and there was never a question of living elsewhere but in Leitrim where Siobhan is from,” they said.
Pascal is very proud of his “Lovely Leitrim” accent!
“We travel back to France frequently, so we have the best of both worlds. We miss the good weather though and eating outside from May to September!
“ In the beginning we sold only French wines, essentially to hotels and restaurants”. Pascal having worked in the wine sector for many years wanted to show that you don’t have to pay exorbitant prices for a good quality wine.
“We soon realised that the Irish market loved its new world wines as well as the French ‘vin.’
“So even though we are called The French Market, we have a large range of wines from all corners of the globe.
“Over the years we increased our product range to non-perishable foods and gift packaging for the wholesale market.
“Last year we launched an e-commerce section on our website for Wine Hampers & Gifts and we are delighted with its success. The move all those years ago was a good one,” they concluded.

