Fine months in prison for no insurancein Leitrim

A 32-year-old Killargue man was convicted, imprisoned for five months and disqualified from driving for six years for no insurance at Manorhamilton District Court last week.



Fergal Anthony McDermott, 2 Hillside View, Killargue was in court to face a number of charges. Mr McDermott told the court he did not want any solicitor, despite being offered free legal aid.

The defendant told Judge Raymond Finnegan “I’m not a fool.” Mr McDermott indicated a guilty plea to all but two charges before the court.

To the charge of failing to give a blood sample at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on August 19, 2021 Mr McDermott said “the machine fell apart.”

Answering the charge of dangerous driving at Main St, Drumkeerin on the same date he replied “shite talk.”

The court heard on August 19, 2021 gardai were on patrol in Drumkeerin and observed Mr McDermott’s manner of driving at Knockacosan. Gardai stopped and spoke to the defendant and made lawful demands. He was arrested and while searched €50 worth of cannabis was found on him.



Sgt Mick Gallagher informed the court that when Garda Powell required Mr McDermott to use the intoxiliser in Carrick-on-Shannon garda station “Mr McDermott pushed a cotton swab into the machine” and it was then unusable.

A nurse came to the station but the lawful demand for a blood sample was not met.

Mr McDermott had a number of previous convictions, he was also disqualified from driving at the time of the offences.

On September 21, 2020, the court heard Mr McDermott failed to stop at a stop sign at Cleen, Dromahair. Gardai made a demand for insurance and NCT which were not produced.

Judge Raymond Finnegan convicted, imprisoned him for five months and disqualified him from driving for six years for no insurance at Knockacosan, Drumkeerin on August 19,2021.

He was also convicted and fined €300 for possession of cannabis and €200 for no driver's licence on the same date.

The charge of dangerous driving on that date was struck out.

He was also convicted, fined €200 and disqualified from driving for two years for no insurance at Cleen, Dromahair on September 21, 2020. All other charges were taken into consideration.