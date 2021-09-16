Manorhamilton re-awakens this Friday for Culture Night

The Manorhamilton, North Leitrim 2021 Culture Night will bring together exhibitions, public demos, open studios, live events, music and local food in an evening that celebrates some of the diverse art-forms practiced across the county and the North West



Organised by Leitrim Sculpture Centre (LSC) and the Glens Centre the line-up provides for a fun and entertaining evening for all and includes:

Exhibitions - Residency artists Gail Mahon and Aengus Friel conduct a performance of their ongoing sound and visual arts collaboration, entitled Matterflow 00-SNS. In the gallery Christine Mackey presents The Long Field - the completion of her year long research into the hedgerows of North Leitrim. Both events are at the LSC factory space from 3-6pm.



Family Event- The Glens Centre offers a unique theatrical opportunity for youngsters to feature on camera with The Blacksod Bay 1866 Co award-winning actors Fidelma Doherty and Keith McDonnell. Videographer and photojournalist, Fergus Sweeney, who has worked with RTE, TG4, Sky and ITV, is the director who will put anyone from 6-10 years old through their paces in one of three stories that are pre-recorded with the children’s parts filmed on the day and then edited in. Each participant will then get a copy for posterity. And, who knows, it could be the start of a stellar career! Must be pre-booked on theglenscentre.com or call 071-9855833 (2 – 5pm).



Community projects at the Sculpture Centre include, What Gives Me Joy a collaborative video project by the Manorhamilton 24/7 Carers’ Group with artist Róisín Loughrey (LSC Community Pop Up Shop 2-5pm) and Discovering the Art of Ceramics, works by members of the North Leitrim Women’s Centre made during workshops with Bairbre Kennedy and Andy Roche (LSC Factory 2-6pm)

Technical demonstrations and participation include Celtic stone letter-cutting, jewellery, ceramics, metal casting, printmaking and a display of natural-fibre sculpture by Anna Macleod at LSC factory and Sheehans 2pm – 5pm.

Local food cooked in a middle eastern style is served free of charge in the gardens of the Fulacht Fiadh Café at the castle.

This will be accompanied by music from Wildfire, an americana-folk trio, courtesy of the Glens, from 6pm onwards.

Live Music -Psychedelic rock band Tuath from Donegal will complete the day's celebration from 8pm against the atmospheric backdrop of the Castle Grounds. Commissioned by Leitrim Sculpture Centre this event must be pre-booked as numbers are limited.



For updated details see leitrimsculpturecentre.ie Refreshments will be available from 7pm in the Café Garden.