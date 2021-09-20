Leitrim man could have Circuit Court sentence activated

A Manorhamilton man, who was given a suspended jail sentence at Carrick-on-Shannnon Circuit Court had his case put back to Carrick Circuit Court in November with a view to activating that jail sentence.

22-year-old Andrew Loughlin, Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton was given the suspended jail sentence on eight counts of dangerous driving at the Carrick-on-Shannon sitting on July 10 last.

He was also convicted of assault causing harm and drunk driving at the same sitting.

He was before Sligo District Court last week on charges of being drunk and a danger to himself and others, using threatening and abusive behaviour and failing to comply with the instructions of a peace officer at Kingsfort Ballintogher five weeks later, on August 15.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that gardai saw a man lying in the middle of the road in Ballintogher, disturbing traffic.

He was drunk, rolling around and shouting and screaming.

The defendant left the area on being asked but came back later and was lying down in the middle of the road again.

He got to his feet and tried to run and was arrested for his own safety and taken to Ballymote Garda Station.

The charge of refusing to comply with the instructions of a peace officer was struck out.

The court was told the public order offences triggered the suspended jail sentence handed down in Carrick.

Defence solicitor Martin Burke said the matters in Carrick Circuit Court stemmed from one incident in October 2019.

The defendant had no other previous public order matters until the ones that were before the court.

Judge Raymond Finnegan said the defendant was given a chance in the circuit court in July and five weeks later “now we have this”.

Mr Burke said the defendant had alcohol issues

He knew he was wrong and had gone to Social Ground Force to Aubrey Melville and was trying to do the right thing.

The defendant had gone to watch the All-Ireland U-20 final on the date in question and had no memory of what happened subsequently.

His solicitor said this was an isolated incident and the defendant was attending AA meetings.

“He is not making a great job of it”, said Judge Finnegan.

The solicitor said the defendant was trying to get a meeting with the Probation service but was told this would not be possible until the end of September.

Judge Finnegan said this incident happened five weeks after the circuit court sentence of which the defendant was well aware of.

He returned the defendant to the next sitting of Carrick Circuit Court on November 9.

The remaining two public order matters before the district court were put back to December 2.