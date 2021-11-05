Search

05/11/2021

Treasure Leitrim organise social distanced rally in Manorhamilton this Saturday

Call for climate justice and rally in opposition to proposed prospecting in Leitrim

Longest Day celebrations at Manorhamilton Castle

The rally will be held at Manorhamilton Castle

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

As part of events taking place across the country during COP 26 The Treasure Leitrim group are asking people to gather for a socially distanced rally at Manorhamilton Castle at 3pm on Saturday, November 6 in a call for climate justice and in opposition to proposed prospecting in Leitrim.

The group are joining the international call for urgent action to be taken on the climate emergency and for climate justice with communities to be at the heart of that. People are also encouraged to wear masks.

A spokesperson for Treasure Leitrim Jamie Murphy said “The issue of the proposed granting of a license by Eamon Ryan for mining in Leitrim is directly linked to the climate justice movement. Mining is a hugely significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions and if the Minister goes ahead with his intention to grant a license he will be contributing in a negative way to the climate crisis as well as impacting the local population and environment. We are asking him again to listen to community voices and those of our local and national political representatives and not grant this license. The deadline for objections is Sunday, November 7.

See https://www.foe.ie/takeaction/object-to-mining-licences-in-leitrim/ for details on how to place an objection to the proposed prospecting licence.

Leitrim County Councillors unanimously back motion against North Leitrim prospecting licence

Treasure Leitrim issued renewed call or Minister Ryan not to issue prospecting licence for North Leitrim

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media