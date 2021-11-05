Treasure Leitrim organise social distanced rally in Manorhamilton this Saturday

As part of events taking place across the country during COP 26 The Treasure Leitrim group are asking people to gather for a socially distanced rally at Manorhamilton Castle at 3pm on Saturday, November 6 in a call for climate justice and in opposition to proposed prospecting in Leitrim.

The group are joining the international call for urgent action to be taken on the climate emergency and for climate justice with communities to be at the heart of that. People are also encouraged to wear masks.

A spokesperson for Treasure Leitrim Jamie Murphy said “The issue of the proposed granting of a license by Eamon Ryan for mining in Leitrim is directly linked to the climate justice movement. Mining is a hugely significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions and if the Minister goes ahead with his intention to grant a license he will be contributing in a negative way to the climate crisis as well as impacting the local population and environment. We are asking him again to listen to community voices and those of our local and national political representatives and not grant this license. The deadline for objections is Sunday, November 7.

See https://www.foe.ie/takeaction/object-to-mining-licences-in-leitrim/ for details on how to place an objection to the proposed prospecting licence.