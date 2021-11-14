Manorhamilton Tennis Club wish Fr Samuel bon voyage

Prior to returning home recently to his native Nigeria, Manorhamilton Tennis Club wished bon voyage Fr. Samuel Kure, who won the Club men's singles tournament in September.

Fr. Samuel had spent over two years ministering as the local curate in the Cloonclare/Killasnett Parish that covers Manorhamilton, Glencar and Mullies. While ministering dedicatedly to the local religious needs, Fr. Samuel also took some time to impressively participate in tennis at the Bee Park Tennis courts.

In a fond farewell message to their Nigerian player, Manorhamilton Tennis Club fully acknowledged how good he was on the tennis court as they said “farewell Fr. Sam. Wishing you a safe journey home after your extended sabbatical here in Manor.

“We are going to miss you from the courts; there are probably a few lads here breathing a sigh of relief. There is a saying, 'Fear of God, it was more like 'Fear of Sam' you certainly did challenge them. We wish you happiness, good health and joy in the comfort of meeting your family again. Safe travels from all at Manorhamilton Tennis Club.”

Meanwhile the outstanding work that Manorhamilton Tennis Club does in the local community was duly recognised recently by Tennis Ireland with the Bronze Clubmark Award. A spokesperson for the Tennis Club proudly stated “we are all delighted and proud for our Club and its members to be the first club in Leitrim and only the third club out of fourteen in Connacht to receive this award from our Governing Body, Tennis Ireland.

“Achieving Clubmark signals that our club provides a quality sporting experience, open to all and delivered in a safe environment, administered by an effective and efficient committee.” The Tennis Club's good work has also been supported by the local Faughery Wind Farm in the form of sponsorship.

Last month the Tennis Club provided coaching at the Bee Park tennis courts for the National Learning Network Manorhamilton. Acknowledging the tennis coaching sponsorship, the Tennis Club thanked “Faughery Wind Farm (for) funding gratefully received 2020.” The Wind Farm “have very kindly sponsored coaching lessons for the guys at the National Learning Network here in Manorhamilton; and it's great to see all enjoying their time on the courts and going so well.

“Follow on lessons will continue once this block is finished with Olwyn O'Toole Connacht Tennis Ireland Development Officer and the Leitrim Sports Partnership. We thank Faughery Wind Farm for their continued support to our Tennis Club.”