Manorhamilton has second highest rate of Covid in Ireland

Covid-19 cases are raging at the moment. Just this week it was revealed that Leitrim had the highest rate of covid cases per 10,000 in the country.
The latest official figures show Carndonagh in Co Donegal is the most Covid-infected part of the island.
Ireland's northernmost local electoral area reported 1,993 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, a sharp increase from three weeks ago when the area had 643 cases per 100,000.
But Manorhamilton, has the next highest rate at 1,811 per 100,000, which relates to 196 postivie cases closely followed by the Drogheda Urban electoral area in Co Louth, with 1,725 cases per 100,000.
Ballinamore area has 1,399 per 100,000, or 138 covid cases over the past two weeks, Carrick-on-Shannon has 1,241 per 100,000 or 141 cases in the past fornight.
Siblings reunited after a year apart due to Covid. Mary Anne (91), Sonny (90) and Katie (92) pictured together earlier this year in Corlough, Co Cavan visiting their mother's homestead
