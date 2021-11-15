Search

15/11/2021

North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community's 24 Hours of power challenge

North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community's 24 Hours of power challenge

members of the 3 teams from Mirror Controls International who took the challenge

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Ten volunteers, 72 cyclists and 465km covered (approximately the distance from Letterkenny to Kinsale) amounted to two fantastic days of community energy. This was all part of North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community’s (NLSEC) 24 Hours of Power event.

Held at the Bee Park Community Centre on October 22 and 23, it marked a great coming together of schools, businesses and clubs in the area. As well as cheering on the teams who competed to see how much energy they could generate in an hour on spin bikes, the public called in to view the renewable energy technology on display and chat to members of NLSEC.

With defined targets for renewable energy and climate change mitigation measures, community-owned energy schemes are never more important.

Seamus Dunbar, chair of the NLSEC group said ”There is an onus on us all to do our bit for climate change and, with COP26 fresh in our minds, now is the time to take action. Moving away from our reliance on fossil fuels, our group has undertaken studies on microgeneration in hydro, wind and solar, and it's now time to progress these community-led initiatives.”

NLSEC would like to thank all of the teams that participated in the challenge which included St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Mirror Controls International, Future Cast, Merenda, Good Energies Alliance Ireland (GEAI), Leitrim Glens Cycling Club, The Holey Soles Hill Walking Club, Kerrigan Quarries, Feral Cats Manorhamilton, Osta and The Real Mature Soccer Club sponsored by Conor Maguire Solicitors and Lock Up Alarms. They would also like to thank the staff and management of the Bee Park Community Centre who were very helpful in organizing the event.

The team that generated the most energy in the hour slot was from Mirror Controls International in Manorhamilton.

The NLSEC group is also running a draw with €1,000 worth of eco-friendly prizes. The draw will take place on November 20. Tickets are available at €2 from NLSEC’s Facebook page via; https://www.facebook.com/1358653614193271/posts/4931912440200686/  or from Osta, The Manor Boutique, Fulacht Fiadh Café and Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre. NLSEC is very grateful to the sponsors of the draw prizes Tawnylust Lodge, McMorrow Planning and Design, Joule Ireland, Adventure Gently Canoeing, Electric Bike Trails, Trial Blazers, E-Bike tour Manorhamilton Castle Group and Arigna Biofuels Harvest Flame.

The group meets fortnightly, for more information visit their Facebook page or email them on northleitrimsec@gmail.com

