15 Dec 2021

Manorhamilton Farmers Market to have extra Christmas stalls

Manorhamilton Farmers Market to have extra Christmas stalls

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Manorhamilton's weekly Farmers Market will have extra stalls with different varieties of items for all attending in the run up to Christmas in its popular Bee Park Community Centre car park location.

Conor Fitzgerald, Bee Park Community Manager says it “is still going strong and over the next two weeks there will be new stall holders in places with Christmas gift ideas for everyone.
“Why not pop along to visit and pick up some novel gifts as well as some treats, grab a hot drink and get some fruit, vegetable or fish for the week as well as some lovely bread, apple tarts, brownies sausage rolls, etc.


The Market is in place each Friday from 9.30am until 2pm. Please note that the Market will change days on Christmas week. It will be held on Tuesday, December 21 at the usual time, rather than the usual Friday. It will have all the usual stall holders and some extra stalls for Christmas” Conor added.

