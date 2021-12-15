Manorhamilton Farmers Market to have extra Christmas stalls

Mqanorhamilton Farmers Market
Manorhamilton's weekly Farmers Market will have extra stalls with different varieties of items for all attending in the run up to Christmas in its popular Bee Park Community Centre car park location.
Conor Fitzgerald, Bee Park Community Manager says it “is still going strong and over the next two weeks there will be new stall holders in places with Christmas gift ideas for everyone.
“Why not pop along to visit and pick up some novel gifts as well as some treats, grab a hot drink and get some fruit, vegetable or fish for the week as well as some lovely bread, apple tarts, brownies sausage rolls, etc.
The Market is in place each Friday from 9.30am until 2pm. Please note that the Market will change days on Christmas week. It will be held on Tuesday, December 21 at the usual time, rather than the usual Friday. It will have all the usual stall holders and some extra stalls for Christmas” Conor added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.