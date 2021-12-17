€1m for SLNCR Greenway announced as part of roads funding for 2022

An allocation of €1m has been announced for the Greenway proposal which runs along part of the Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) line as part of a package of €17.5m roads funding as announced today by Ministers Eamonn Ryan and Hildegard Naughton and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

TII has recently been assigned responsibility for Greenways and funding of around €60 million has been allocated to around 40 Greenway projects across the country in 2022, in nearly every single county including Sligo and Leitrim.

Leitrim County Council’s allocation is totalling €5,570,230 which includes €1m to kick start the funding for the SLNCR Greenway from Sligo to Blacklion in Cavan. Significant funding is included for the N15 and N16 improvements also.

Welcoming the funding Minister of State and local TD, Frank Feighan said: “I am delighted with this significant funding enabling the progression of many key greenway and road projects in this constituency in 2022”

Minister Hildegard Naughton commented “These allocations will allow us to build on the large-scale road investment that has taken place over the last 20 years which has helped improve regional connectivity. As a result, our priority should be to protect our existing national roads, ensuring that they are in a safe and robust condition for all road users. Over the lifetime of the NDP, €2.9 billion has been earmarked for this purpose.

Minister Naughton stated “As part of the NDP, Government has also earmarked €5.1 billion for spending on new national roads projects until 2030. While the greater portion of this funding will become available during the second half of the decade, many projects will continue to be advanced. A large majority of projects under the NDP have been issued with a funding allocation for 2022. While some projects may not be considered for appraisal until 2023 or beyond, no projects have been ruled out.”