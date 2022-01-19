No additional plastic and paper recycling bins to be provided at Leitrim bring banks

Leitrim County Council will not be providing additional bins for the recycling of plastics and paper at bring banks centres around the country stating that current recycling provision at the Mohill and Manorhamilton Civic Amenity sites is sufficient.

The comments come after Cllr Padraig Fallon raised a motion at the recent Council meeting requesting additional recycling bins be provided around the county.

In response, Cllr Fallon was told that current by-laws require every household in the county on or near a waste collection service route to “engage with a service provider for the provision of a three-bin” waste collection system.

As part of this, it was pointed out, the Blue Bin provides for the recycling of most domestic plastic and paper waste.

Additionally, the county’s two civic amenity sites in Mohill and Manorhamilton, provide recycling facilities for plastic containers and packaging as well as paper and cardboard.

“We do not consider the provision of paper and plastic recycling facilities at our bring banks to be necessary at this time as we believe that the current arrangements provide sufficient outlet for these materials,” noted a spokesperson for the Council.