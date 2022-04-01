Communities in Leitrim come together to launch #SpringClean22

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Environment, Communications and Climate Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland.

The initiative takes part in the month of April and for the past 23 years National Spring Clean has volunteered over 12 million hours of their time to remove 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country.

Community spirit is integral to the work that The National Spring Clean does and each year communities from all over the country come together to ensure their local areas are as clean possible for everyone to enjoy together. This year the theme of community pride is at the forefront of the campaign with The National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbours or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together.



In county Leitrim, over 600 volunteers carried out over 40 clean-ups throughout the county in 2021. In 2022, over 30 groups and communities already registered to carry out a clean-up as part of the National Spring Clean, with some groups who have already been carrying out some clean-ups while waiting for the official launch of the campaign today. Among them, Martina Healy- Leitrim Litter Picker on social media, has been carrying out several small clean-ups and has been supporting the #2minutestreetclean campaign throughout the months of February and March.

For those who would like to organise a clean-up please log on to our website at www.nationalspringclean.org to request a free clean-up kit.