Remembrance walk for Lisa Cullen this Sunday

A remembrance walk for Lisa Cullen in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust will take place on Sunday, April 3, at 2pm. Starting point is Scardan Waterfall, Tarmon, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, on the Arigna miners walk hiking trail.



Lisa Marie Cullen of Yonkers, New York, formerly of Tullycorka, Spencer Harbour, Drumkeerin, passed away on October 10, 2021. She was 30 years of age.

At 21 Lisa’s curiosity and adventurous spirit led her to New York where she settled in Woodlawn. Her energy, determination and strong work ethic would lead her into the bar and restaurant business.



In November 2017 Lisa received life changing news, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She would face the fight of her life. Throughout it all Lisa never let it change her spirit and she fought bravely with Paul and baby Kayden by her side the whole time.

Lisa is survived by her fiancé Paul Friel, her son Kayden, her parents Fintan and Gabrielle, her brothers John and Tony, nieces and nephews, a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours.



The walk is being organised to remember Lisa on her first birthday not to be with her family and in aid of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who they are so grateful to for their help in bringing Lisa home. To register your attendance please email Paula at pmcw565@gmail.com your name, contact number and how many people will be attending or whatsapp on 087 1829436.