HSE provide update on future of vacant housing stock in Leitrim

The HSE has a number of vacant buildings in Co Leitrim and it is currently looking at either finding an alternative use for these structures or disposing of them.

At the recent Regional Health Forum meeting, Cllr Felim Gurn sought an update on plans for unused HSE buildings in the county's towns and villages.

“This is about empty buildings that have been idle for 5 to 10 years or more in Leitrim that are under HSE ownership. What are the reason for this?” he asked adding if a feasibility study has been carried out on the properties.

Dermot Monaghan, assistant chief officer for Community Health Organisation 1, noted that there were several properties Leitrim under the ownership of the HSE which were no longer in use.

He provided details on some of the properties including number 2 and 3 Hyde Terrace in Mohill.

The two storey, two-bedroom, terraced houses were previously used for Mental Health client accommodation in the town.

He acknowledged that “significant refurbishment is required to upgrade the properties” and said the houses were offered to Leitrim County Council for Housing purposes but this has been declined.

“The HSE intends to dispose of these properties as they are surplus to requirements,” he said.

In Manorhamilton, a property known locally as O’Dells Bungalow is currently being refurbished by the HSE for use as a respite facility by Mental Health Services.

Another property, Bank House, a 4 bedroom, two storey town house previously used for residential purposes by Mental Health Services is now unoccupied.

However, Mr Monaghan said: “This property was under consideration for conversion to office accommodation but this is not proceeding.

“The property was offered to Leitrim County Council but declined. The house was badly damaged by fire in 2021 and is now boarded up. HSE are currently going through the procedure for placing this property on the market for sale.”

Fox’s House, located on New Line, Manorhamilton is currently being used as a storage/archive facility by the HSE.

However Mr Monaghan acknowledged that this property “is in very bad repair” adding its future use is currently under review by the HSE.

In Kinlough, the old health centre is being used as a storage facility by the Ambulance Service and the assistant chief officer said that this will continue to be case going forward.

Finally, Mr Monaghan noted that in Dowra the former health centre remains unoccupied.

The HSE assistant chief officer said that the HSE is currently reviewing what to do with this building.