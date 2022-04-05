Disqualified for six years after caught driving while banned in Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
A Dublin man who was caught driving while banned in Manorhamilton, has been given a 200 hours community service order (CSO) in lieu of five months in jail, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
David Smith, (44) of Blackhall Court, Dublin pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and no licence at Tuckmillpart, Manorhamilton on June 5 last year.
The court heard a Probation Report recommended a CSO.
Sergeant John O’Reilly told the court the defendant was stopped in Manorhamilton on June 5 last year and had neither licence nor insurance.
The defendant had 46 previous convictions and his most recent conviction for no insurance was in 2020.
The court heard the defendant had previously been given a CSO and had been banned from driving for 12 years in 2017.
Defence solicitor John Anderson said his client took a foolish decision to drive the car.
His partner was insured and had a licence, but the defendant drove to Manorhamilton, and was detected.
He was aware of the severity that he was facing.
Judge Alan Mitchell ruled as stated in relation to the charge of no insurance and banned the defendant from driving for six years.
He fined the defendant €200 for no insurance and banned him from driving for a year on this charge which was concurrent.
