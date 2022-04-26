No capital developments for disabilities in Leitrim

Almost €6 million has been approved under Capital Developments for Disability Services congregated settings across Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo - but no investment will be made in County Leitrim this year.

Following a submission to the Department of Health in June 2015, a €100m programme, cash-flowed over five years, was approved within the Capital Plan to provide residential accommodation in the community for residents of institutional congregated settings.

The priority to date has been on the purchase of houses in the community and the adaptation of these houses to suit the requirements of residents moving from congregated settings.

Projects in Sligo include the purchase and renovation of residential dwellings in Ballinacarrow, Enniscrone, Castlebaldwin, and Ballygawley as well as the purchase and development of a site in Grange. Over €3 million has been approved for the projects.

In Cavan, three residential dwellings were purchased and are being renovated in Kilnavara, Creighan and Carrickaboy. €2.3 million was approved for the three projects.

In Donegal, a residential dwelling has been purchased and is being renovated in the Finn Valley, for which €0.575 million was approved.

HSE Head of Service, Disability Services, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo, Edel Quinn said: “The allocation of capital funding to support the development of community living models of service is very welcome. Good progress is being made with the required renovations and developments at the various properties. Disability Services, working closely with colleagues in HSE Estates/Property Management, aim to have high quality, bespoke homes provided to residents which meets their needs to best effect. Community living gives people with disabilities the opportunity to live in a home of their choice, the chance to become part of their community and to be supported to live their best lives.”