No plans to recruit additional housing outdoor staff in North Leitrim area

Leitrim County Council has “no plans” to recruit additional housing outdoor staff for the Manorhamilton Municipal District.
Cllr Padraig Fallon had asked for an update on current staffing levels for outdoor staff assigned to housing section in North Leitrim.
Director of Services, Mary Quinn, told the Manorhamilton MD meeting that there are currently two trades people and two general operatives assigned to Manorhamilton MD.
She noted that “private contractors are engaged for specialist electrical and plumbing works.”
While acknowledging “there are currently no plans to recruit additional Housing outdoor staff for the Manorhamilton Municipal District”, Ms Quinn stressed that the situation will be “kept under review”.
She said that the primary focus for these staff is to return rental properties to availability as quickly as possible.
