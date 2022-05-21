Search

21 May 2022

No plans to recruit additional housing outdoor staff in North Leitrim area

€2.24 million announced for Housing Adaptation Grants in Louth

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

21 May 2022 11:05 AM

Leitrim County Council has “no plans” to recruit additional housing outdoor staff for the Manorhamilton Municipal District.
Cllr Padraig Fallon had asked for an update on current staffing levels for outdoor staff assigned to housing section in North Leitrim.
Director of Services, Mary Quinn, told the Manorhamilton MD meeting that there are currently two trades people and two general operatives assigned to Manorhamilton MD.
She noted that “private contractors are engaged for specialist electrical and plumbing works.”
While acknowledging “there are currently no plans to recruit additional Housing outdoor staff for the Manorhamilton Municipal District”, Ms Quinn stressed that the situation will be “kept under review”.
She said that the primary focus for these staff is to return rental properties to availability as quickly as possible.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media