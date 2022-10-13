Leitrim hazardous waste household collection this Friday and Saturday

Leitrim County Council is holding two hazardous waste collection days this week. The first is in the Manorhamilton Civic Amenity site this Friday, October 14 from 10am to 3pm. The second date is Saturday, October 15 at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon from 9am to 1pm.

This is a ticket-based collection and if you haven't pre-purchased a ticket you will not be able to leave your hazardous waste for collection.

Hazardous Waste is waste that poses substantial or potential threats to public health or the environment and it is essential that householders dispose of hazardous wastes safely and responsibly.

Hazardous Waste Includes:

Varnishes, Adhesives, Glues, Inks, Sealants, Waste Oils (engine, gear and lubricating), Batteries (Lead, Ni-Cd, Mercury Dry Cells), Cleaning Agents, Disinfectants, Bleaches, Caustic Soda, Waste Medicines, Antifreeze, Paints (Solvent-Based), Paint Stripper/Thinner, Herbicides, Pesticides, Weed Killer, Insecticides, Poisons, Fungicides, Aerosols, Electrolyte from batteries and accumulators, Fluorescent Tubes These products all contain substances that are poisonous, corrosive or flammable.

DO NOT put items that are potentially hazardous in your refuse bins as they are toxic and pose a considerable health and environmental hazard.

Did You Know?

There are different kinds of paint.

⊕ Solvent based paint, paint thinner and white spirit should be disposed of as hazardous waste.

For non-toxic, water-based paint, when the container is empty it can be washed out and placed in the appropriate household bin. Do you have Non-toxic, water-based paint left over? - If you can't use it up or find it a good home by giving it away you will need to harden it before disposal.

Your waste collector is UNABLE to accept liquid paint, as liquid wastes are banned from landfill sites, so you can buy a paint hardener, or add sawdust, sand or soil to the tin and leave the lid off until the paint becomes solid and dry (please pierce the dried paint before disposing of to make sure it's fully hardened).

Mywaste.ie - What to do with Paint

For helpful hints on how to reduce the use of hazardous materials in your home check

https://www.mywaste.ie/your-greenerliving-guides/

Entry to Leitrim County Council Civic Amenity Sites/Events and payment for disposal of items is by ticket only. Tickets can be purchased in the following outlets:

BALLINAMORE: Murphy’s Newsagents, St. Brigid’s Street, Ballinamore

CARRICK ON SHANNON: Masterson’s Service Station

DRUMSHANBO: Gibbons Centra

MANORHAMILTON: McCormacks Service Station; Mullins Service Station; Killasnett Co-op

MOHILL: Baxters Centra; Aurivo Co-op

Tickets can be purchased in Books of 5 for €30 or individually for €6 NO TICKET—NO ENTRY