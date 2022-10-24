Search

24 Oct 2022

Treasure Leitrim fundraising tractor run this Sunday

Treasure Leitrim fundraising tractor run this Sunday

24 Oct 2022 12:20 PM

This Sunday, October 30, Treasure Leitrim is running a tractor run to highlight awareness about the threat of gold mining in the North Leitrim area. 

The route of the tractor run will travel through the 47 townlands which have been targeted with the recent granting of a prospecting licence.

All farmers are welcome to come along to both inform themselves about the situation currently and to show their solidarity in opposition to gold and silver mining in the region. The run will begin at Shanvaus cross at 2pm and finish at Manorhamilton Castle.

