Ireland's Fittest Family 2017 launch 'Healthy Ireland' initiative in Mohill

Healthy Ireland, a Government-led initiative, is the national strategy for action to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation by placing a focus on prevention, individual awareness and keeping people healthy for longer.

Leitrim County Library is currently delivering a new and exciting programme entitled "Healthy Ireland at your Library", that will establish your local library as a valuable source within the community for health information.

The launch of this new initiative took place on January 20 in Mohill Library where Ireland’s Fittest Family 2017, the Beirne family from Mohill, were on hand to support the initiative.

Michael, Dearbhaile, Jonathan and Keith Beirne are exceptional role models and hope to encourage everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle by fostering better eating habits, introducing physical activity and making time to look after our mental health. As a family, they illustrate the value of developing healthy habits from a young age, which will bring lifelong benefits. Primary school teacher, Jonathan, believes in keeping things positive – celebrate successes and help children and teens develop a good self-image.

Through the countrywide library network, the Healthy Ireland at Your Library initiative will provide a range of resources, services and supports to users and communities to help them make healthy choices for a healthier lifestyle at all stages of their lives. The programme will enhance current health information in public libraries by providing new books, e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines on health and wellbeing and a wider selection of health information for all users.

Leitrim Libraries also have an exciting schedule of events planned across all nine libraries, featuring talks, discussions and workshops for all ages, with a focus on physical health, mental health and health literacy. Yoga for children, healthy eating tips during exam-time, and art therapy workshops are among the events planned. All events are open to the public and are free of charge. The programme kicks off this week with the following events:

- Thursday 25th, New Year Wish List, Drumshanbo library, 11.30am - 071-9641258;

This exciting approach combines the use of a vision board, art making along with the use of colour to bring about positive health and well-being.

- Friday 26th, Mindfulness Yoga, Drumshanbo library, 11.30am- 071-9641258;

This activity not only offers physical benefits, but can also help to quiet the mind, reduce stress and anxiety and improve overall wellbeing

- Friday 26th, No Excuses–Gentle Workout, Ballinamore Library, 3-4pm -071-9645566;

Simple ways to keep fit and healthy - suitable for all ages and abilities. For details of upcoming events, please follow the Leitrim County Council Facebook page (www.facebook.com/leitrimcoco/) and check out the website (www.leitrimlibrary.ie).