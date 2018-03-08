Leitrim's Family Life Centre to give out food hampers to those in need

Mohill Family Support Centre In Leitrim is hoping to receive a gift of non-perishable food items shortly.

This gift is coming from a government and EU-funded scheme. Mohill Family Support Centre is planning to use this food to distribute hampers to local families on low incomes who have children.

If you would like to register your family for a hamper, please drop into the Mohill Family Support Centre at the Canon Donohoe Hall in Mohill and fill in a form.

If it is not convenient for you to call in, please send an e-mail to us at support@mohillfsc.info and we will send the form to you by reply. If that is not possible for you, please phone us on 071 9631253.

Closing date is Wednesday 14th March at 5pm. They hope to have the hampers ready before the end of March.