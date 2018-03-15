Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Fenagh

Fenagh St Patrick`s Day committee and volunteers are putting the finishing touches to this year's Parade which starts at 2pm on Saturday. Floats are asked to assemble on the Tully Lane at 1.30pm.

All businesses and community groups in the village and surrounding areas are asked to enter a float free of charge. Floats from surrounding villages are also welcome to participate.

