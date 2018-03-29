Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears Mohill man spat and threw chips at publican

A Mohill man was convicted of assault and sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for a period of two years.



Last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard that the defendant, Martin Ward, 3 Cnoc na Greinne, Mohill was in Gordon’s Public House, Main Street, Mohill on October 10, 2017 at approximately 10pm when a report was made to Gardai in relation to his behaviour.



The Court heard the licensee alleged the defendant came into the pub intoxicated and was refused drink.



Mr Ward then became abusive and threw chips at the licensee and spat at him.



The Court heard the defendant later apologised to the licensee for his actions in the presence of his father.



Mr Ward, a 25-year-old father of four addressed the Court saying, “I apologise. It's not nice to spit at someone. I do apologise, it won’t happen again.”



Judge Kevin P Kilrane imposed a conviction and a two month prison sentence in relation to the assault charge. The sentence was suspended for a period of two years on condition that Mr Ward stay out of all licensed premises in Mohill other than supermarkets that serve alcohol.



Mr Ward also appeared before Judge Kilrane charged with drink driving at Boeshill, Mohill on January 30, 2017.

The Court heard Mr Ward’s breath had an alcohol level of 80mg/1ooml.



Mr Ward also faced charges of having no insurance and driving without a driving licence at the same location.



Explaining his actions Mr Ward stated, “I had a clean slate when I came to Mohill and I took chances through lack of transport and alcohol.”



Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction, a €200 fine and a five year driving disqualification in relation to the drink driving charge.

Mr Ward was also fined €200 and disqualified from driving for having no insurance on the same occasion.



A charge of driving without a valid driving licence was taken into consideration by Judge Kilrane.