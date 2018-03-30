Leitrim TDS urge people to come up roses for Cystic Fibrosis

Everything was rosy in the garden for Deputies Eamon Scanlon, Marc Mac Sharry, Tony McLoughlin and Martin Kenny at the recent launch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day fundraising appeal.

The local Deputies are urging the people of Leitrim to “come up roses” for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on Friday April 13 and buy a purple rose and help raise much-needed funds for cystic fibrosis (CF) services. Volunteers will be out and about on the streets of the county selling purple roses, while purple roses will also be on sale in participating Spar stores.



The “65 Roses” appeal gets its name from the way children with this condition are often first taught to say the words “cystic fibrosis”. Apart from buying a purple rose, people can also support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day on Friday April 13 by:



- Donating online at www.65rosesday.ie

- Completing a 65 Roses Challenge – for details visit www.65rosesday.ie



- Texting 65ROSES to 50300 to donate €2 [Text costs €2. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland will receive a minimum of €1.80. Service Provider: LIKE CHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.]



Schools and companies are being especially encouraged to get behind 65 Roses Day by selling purple roses or organising their own 65 Roses Challenges, such a €6.5 bake sale, cycling 65 kilometres, or swimming a mile - 65 lengths of a pool.

Read Also:

Ballinamore's Meadhbh McGivern part of Organ Donor Awareness Week at Maynooth University