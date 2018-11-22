Leitrim contemporary craftsman Roy Humphreys in the national spotlight at Gifted

A self-taught Leitrim wood turner, Roy Humphreys, who sources timber mainly from his family farm, will be a star turn at Gifted - The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair.

With over 500 designers, makers and artisan food producers displaying original gifts, the traditional opening to the festive season in Dublin is set to attract over 45,000 people to the RDS Main Hall over five days, from December 5-9.

Roy Humphreys of Lurga, Mohill, is carrying on a proud family tradition after discovering his talent for turning timber could be used to make beautiful native Irish gifts, which are sure to turn heads.

“I am a self-taught turner and the fourth generation of the Humphreys family to work with wood,” said Roy.

“While turning timber started out as my hobby, as I learned to sculpture interesting pieces it naturally developed into a business.”

Roy has now been wood turning for over 20 years to make a wide range of kitchenware, clocks, lamps and unique gifts.

All his timber is native, and most of it even comes from the family farm where he works out of a converted granary.

Other local exhibitors will include felt fairy makers, Irish Felt Fairy, Boyle.

“Gifted is a celebration of Christmas giving and will feature the country’s largest collection of thoughtful gifts for your loved ones,” said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

“It is a unique opportunity to interact with the most creative people in Ireland and discover thousands of original products available only at Gifted.

“Our curated offering gives you the opportunity to secure once-off presents from a wide selection of contemporary Irish jewellery, fashion, accessories, ceramics, interiors, art, photography, and children’s gifts.

“Giving a Gifted gift to loved ones this Christmas means that they will receive a present that has been lovingly created and probably can’t be sourced anywhere else.”

Gifted also features The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers, where you can meet the experts who can help you plan and source every aspect of your festive meal right up to the bronzed turkey.

There will be 10% off everything at Gifted on the opening day, Wednesday, December 5.

Gifted - The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair takes place at the RDS Main Hall from December 5-9 from 10am each day. Full details and booking can be found at www.giftedfair.ie

Read Also:

Conservation architect needed for wall in Mohill