Eslin Drama Troupe's production of The Playboy of the Western World

The Playboy of the Western World will go on stage in Eslin Community Centre, on the following nights, Wednesday, April 24, at 8.30pm (dress rehearsal).

Eslin Drama Troupe would welcome students who may be taking this play for the Leaving Cert this year to come along on this night, as it will be free admission for students, and young family members of the cast.

They go on stage for the general public on the following nights, Thursday 25, Friday 26, and Saturday, April 27.

Doors open at 7 30pm, curtain at 8.30 pm sharp. Admission is €10 per person and admittance is on first come basis. No pre-booking.

The Playboy of the Western World is one of the most powerful plays ever performed in this country and the Eslin Troupe will do it justice.

It's a performance not to be missed, so get to Eslin early.

As usual the Eslin Ladies Group will have a cup of tea for all comers and we thank them for that.

There will also be a shop with sweets, soft drinks, etc, in the centre, the proceeds of which will go towards the purchase of new defibrillator for the area.

