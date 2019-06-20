Irish Water is undertaking major water mains replacement project for Mohill

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is set to commence works on Glebe Street and Green Road, Mohill in late June 2019 to improve drinking water quality for local residents and businesses.

These water mains renewal works in the town involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 1.3 kilometres of old and damaged water pipes with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) ones.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains over the next four years. This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and is expected to be completed in October 2019.

Once complete customers will experience improved water security and water quality in this area.

Explaining further what’s involved, Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water supply for customers in Mohill. These works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of water mains on Glebe Street and Green Road in Mohill and include laying water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting them to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.”

Irish Water has recently decommissioned approximately 20 kilometres of old and damaged water mains and laid 13.5 kilometres of new, modern pipes across Leitrim in the following areas: Stuck, Eslin, Oghill, Lower Mong, Mount Campbell, Finnalaghta, Ballinamore, Corraleehan, Kinlough to Tullaghan, St Patrick’s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo Road, Manorhamilton.

The current set of works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Traffic management may be in place during this time which may involve local diversions. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvements may cause and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website here.

Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie.