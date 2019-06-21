June 21, 24 and 25

Anti theft property marking events scheduled in Drumshanbo, Annaduff and Aughnasheelin

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Anti theft property marking events scheduled in Drumshanbo, Annaduff and Aughnasheelin

Get your property marked as part of an anti-theft initiative.

An Garda Síochána in association with Leitrim County Council will be holding a number of property marking events in the coming days around the county.

Scheduled events include:

- Allen Gaels, Drumshanbo, today, Friday, June 21 from 7pm- 9pm
- Annaduff Community Centre, Monday, June 24 from 7pm-9pm
- Aughnasheelin Church Car Park, Tuesday, June 25 from 6.30pm- 8.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Just bring your property and your Eircode and your property will e marked at the event.

This follows a very successful property marking event on Friday last at Cornageeha Community Centre, Gortletteragh with over 40 items of property marked.