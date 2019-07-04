The future looks GREEN for Mohill

Economic Development Plan launched by Minister Michael Ring

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The future looks GREEN for Mohill

Mohill Economic Development Plan launched

Mohill wants to distinguish itself as a green town, it wants to look green and be green with energy efficient and smart projects for homes and businesses.

Read: Smart Green Mohill sets out a roadmap for recovery


The town sets out to be “A busy prosperous, good-looking town of 1,000 plus people that’s people friendly, business-savvy, visitor appealing and energy efficient, that cherishes its strong past and that works to secure an even stronger future.”
Mohill is fighting back after decades of decline; it has become a Sustainable Energy Community, an Age Friendly Town and is developing a Live Local Work Smart platform.


The new economic development plan is another building block on the road to recovery.

Priorities for Mohill:

  • Build on the Smart Mohill branding and develop resources such as the Enterprise Centre and Mohill Community College
  • Capitalise on Lough Rynn Hotel and its footfall
  • Provide a fit-for-purpose GAA pavilion and a town centre community hub
  • Expand on education/ training opportunities
  • Differentiate Mohill as a destination of choice
  • Capitalise the town’s landmark buildings
  • Focus on high vibrancy and low energy
  • Bring residential living to down town Mohill
  • Look green with planting in the central town, deliver year round colour
  • Develop Mohill Hub at Old Railway Station
  • Energy retrofit homes and businesses
  • Build on Lough Rinn rowing facility
  • Promote walks and heritage
  • Develop a hostel to facilitate groups and teams