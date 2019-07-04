The future looks GREEN for Mohill
Economic Development Plan launched by Minister Michael Ring
Mohill Economic Development Plan launched
Mohill wants to distinguish itself as a green town, it wants to look green and be green with energy efficient and smart projects for homes and businesses.
The town sets out to be “A busy prosperous, good-looking town of 1,000 plus people that’s people friendly, business-savvy, visitor appealing and energy efficient, that cherishes its strong past and that works to secure an even stronger future.”
Mohill is fighting back after decades of decline; it has become a Sustainable Energy Community, an Age Friendly Town and is developing a Live Local Work Smart platform.
The new economic development plan is another building block on the road to recovery.
Priorities for Mohill:
- Build on the Smart Mohill branding and develop resources such as the Enterprise Centre and Mohill Community College
- Capitalise on Lough Rynn Hotel and its footfall
- Provide a fit-for-purpose GAA pavilion and a town centre community hub
- Expand on education/ training opportunities
- Differentiate Mohill as a destination of choice
- Capitalise the town’s landmark buildings
- Focus on high vibrancy and low energy
- Bring residential living to down town Mohill
- Look green with planting in the central town, deliver year round colour
- Develop Mohill Hub at Old Railway Station
- Energy retrofit homes and businesses
- Build on Lough Rinn rowing facility
- Promote walks and heritage
- Develop a hostel to facilitate groups and teams
