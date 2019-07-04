The future looks GREEN for Mohill

Mohill wants to distinguish itself as a green town, it wants to look green and be green with energy efficient and smart projects for homes and businesses.

Read: Smart Green Mohill sets out a roadmap for recovery



The town sets out to be “A busy prosperous, good-looking town of 1,000 plus people that’s people friendly, business-savvy, visitor appealing and energy efficient, that cherishes its strong past and that works to secure an even stronger future.”

Mohill is fighting back after decades of decline; it has become a Sustainable Energy Community, an Age Friendly Town and is developing a Live Local Work Smart platform.



The new economic development plan is another building block on the road to recovery.

Priorities for Mohill: