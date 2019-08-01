Stage set for the 31st Cloone Agricultural Show this Bank Holiday Monday

Cloone Show this year is striding towards its 31st anniversary at a steady and continuous pace.

This huge agricultural and social event has over 250 classes and numerous special attractions with the emphasis on something for all the family and in particular the very young generation.

The event has enjoyed huge crowds and a reputation for favourable weather over the last three decades. The steering committee of this year's show acknowledge the contribution of previous committee members, team workers, sponsors and the donors of financial prizes. They also acknowledge the support given to fundraising events and town collections in the lead up to the show.

Thank you also to the donors of material prizes, the Cunniffe family for the use of their field for parking, the St John's Ambulance team, the Garda Siochana, the local press and radio, judges, patrons and exhibitors and last, but not least, the Beirne family for the use of their excellent venue which adds handsomely to the show's success.

Showday on Monday, August 5, provides a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to meet, socialise and enjoy the many attractive exhibits on display.

Starting off in the Horse Section, Class 1 is for Irish Draught Mares with foal or stallion owners cert with a prize of €200 sponsored by the Irish Draught Breeders Association.

Overall there are 27 horse classes and five classes for style and appearance which is always popular.

Patrons with an interest in cattle are also well catered for with Angus, Commercial, Hereford, Charolais, Limousin, Belgian Blue, Shorthorn, Simmental, Saler and pinned classes.

Indeed there is also €600 total prize money for the best pair of male and female born on or after November 1, 2018.

There is also a prominent area for sheep and goats with a total of 16 classes and a unique prize of a shepherd's crook added to the prize fund for the overall Sheep Champion.

The numbers in the pet and poultry sections is increasing annually. The dog show is also a major attraction with 17 classes and €865 in prizes. There is also a new class introduced for any variety of rescue dog.

In the marquees there are 150 classes covering cooking, crafts, home industries, farm and garden produce, flowers as well as junior art crafts, cookery and handwriting.

Attractions on the day include:

-Best dressed lady;

-Glamorous granny;

-Best mother and daughter look-a-like;

-Best father and son look-a-like

-Belle of Cloone (3-7 years)

-Master of Cloone (3-7 years)

-Vintage exhibition (€150 in prizes)

-Guess the weight

-Bonny baby competition

-Back by popular demand - Cloone's obstacle course

-Dog show

-Bouncing castle, slides and a magician

-Ducking chair

-Shannonside Northern Sound Radio will also be broadcasting live from the show field

-Driving for style and appearance

-Boxty making

Bóthar na Naomh Adventure Duathlon

On Saturday, August 3, the Bóthar na Naomh Adventure Duathlon takes place with varying challenges including 2.5km trail-run, 20km cycle and 5km trail-run including 1km kayak. Registration opens at 8.30am at Cloone Community Centre.

For information log onto www.runireland.com/events or visit Facebook page- Bothar na Naomh Duathlon.

Later on there is a bacon and boxty fundraiser in McKeon's Bar in aid of Fatima NS and underage football. Music is by Country Startime.

The Show Committee

The steering committee of the 2019 show is as follows: presidents - Fr Peter Tiernan, PP and Timmy Beirne; vice presidents - Hugh McGovern, Jim Cunniffe, Pauric Kelly and Eamon Kellegher; chairperson - Andy McGovern; vice-chairperson - Tom McNamara; secretary - Michelle Simmock; joint treasurers - Catherine Murray, Gerry Conway and PRO - James Moran.

In conclusion, the above committee would like to thank collectively all the personnel already mentioned and everyone who helped out before, during and after the event.

Entertainment on the day will be provided by the ever popular Brendan Brennan and all signs point towards an enjoyable bank holiday weekend in the picturesque village of Cloone.

For more information contact show secretary, Michelle Simmock. Phone: 087-901-3515 or check out the www.cloone-show.com or email: clooneshow@gmail.com