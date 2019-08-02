Defendant told to stay out of Mohill

Leon Sweeney with addresses at 25 Treanmore, Mohill and 89 Garavogue Villas, Sligo had his bail extended until September and was ordered to stay out of Mohill at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Friday, July 26.



Mr Sweeney is facing three charges of threatening/ abusive insulting behaviour at Mohill and Sligo on different dates this year.

The court heard on July 19, 2019 at 11.30 am at McDonalds Carraroe Retail Park, Sligo he was arrested for shouting “f**king rat” and displaying aggressive behaviour.



Solicitor Gerry McGovern said his client has a partner and three young children and is trying to “get away from Mohill.” Judge Kilrane said he knew there was “history” between these families and complaints were made against Mr Sweeney in Mohill.

Judge Kilrane noted Mr Sweeney's strict bail conditions and warned the defendant “if any of the witnesses are threatened or a hair touched on them, you will be blamed.”