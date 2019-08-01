Outage in Ballinamore being investigated by Irish Water

Irish Water is investigating reports of a supply disruption to Fenagh, Ballinamore and surrounding areas in Co. Leitrim today, August 1.

More Information to follow.

Repairs to burst water main in Mohill area

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Killnagross Toomans, Gortfadda, Mohill, Keshcarrigan, Fenagh and surrounding areas in Co. Leitrim today. Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 1 August.

Supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.