ISPCC Childline available to students receiving their Leaving Certificate results

With thousands receiving their Leaving Certificate results this week, the ISPCC has reminded all young people that Childline is here to listen 24 hours a day, every day.

Ireland’s national active listening service for children and young people is free to contact, confidential and non-judgmental. Childline can be contacted by phone, online chat and text.

ISPCC Chief Executive John Church said: "Leaving Cert results time can create a range of emotions for young people. It can be an exciting time for many students, but can also bring about feelings of anxiety, worry and disappointment.

"It’s important to remember the Leaving Cert does not define a person, regardless of results. There are several routes for progression open to young people – the Leaving Cert is simply a stepping stone.

"ISPCC Childline encourages young people who may have worries or concerns to talk about how they are feeling with a trusted adult, or with Childline. Childline is always here to listen to any child or young person up to the age of 18 in Ireland and can be contacted by calling 1800 66 66 66 (24 hours a day), chatting online at Childline.ie (10am – 4am daily) or texting to 50101 (10am – 4am daily). Further information and support on a range of different topics can also be found at Childline.ie.”

