Annual Honda 50 Run in Mohill

Mohill’s 10th Annual Honda 50 Charity Fun Run will be taking place this coming Sunday, September 8.

Organised by Mohill Resources CLG, the local charity that looks after the fabric of the Canon Donohoe Hall and Eivers Lane Childcare buildings, the event will begin at the Hall with registration from 11am on. The Run will move off at 12.30pm.

Refreshments will be served both before and after the Run, with Bikers’ Prizes and a Raffle.

Funds raised this year will be shared between the upkeep of the hall and the Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

For more information on the event or to help out in any way, please phone Peadar on 089 4710732.