The first Monochrome Ball in aid of Special Olympics South Leitrim will be held on Friday, October 11 at 7pm in Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill.

This exciting event to celebrate the achievements of our Special Olympians will commence with a champagne reception on arrival, followed by a four course meal with table wine. There will be an auction with amazing items to suit all tastes, a raffle with fantastic prizes and spot prizes on the night. The music will be provided by the fabulous Brian McDermott Band and will be followed by a DJ. Everyone can dance till they drop!

As the name suggests the dress code is Black and White so check your wardrobes ladies and gentlemen! To really fulfil the theme there will be a Monochrome (Black and White) dance floor. We will have an MC on the night who is known far and near and more will be revealed later. We will have guest speaker Sandy Kelly who has a close link with people with Down Syndrome and Special /Additional Needs.

The tickets are €65 and are available through all members of the committee. Tickets can be purchased from Lough Rynn Reception 071 9632700, Sandra Rowley 0858583530, Martin McGirl 0871699702, Paula Quinn 087 6783821 and Olivia McHugh 0868131083.

The committee aim to raise much needed funds for Special Olympics South Leitrim. They wish to raise awareness and celebrate the great achievements of our athletes who travelled to Abu Dhabi and Dubai earlier this year.

There is always great support throughout Leitrim for our branch and we deeply appreciate everyone’s great generosity.

Fundraising is now a very competitive activity with so many causes competing for the generosity of the business community. We recognise the constraints on all businesses and we thank you in advance for sponsoring this great cause with monetary contributions, spot prizes, donations. We cannot do this without you.

If you would like to get behind the Monochrome Ball for Special Olympics South Leitrim by sponsoring a table, spot prizes or donations please contact any member of the committee at the numbers above.

The Monochrome Ball for Special Olympics South Leitrim committee is contactable also on Face book: Special Olympics South Leitrim Monochrome Ball

Finally, we invite you to get into your Black and Whites, get your dancing shoes on, come celebrate and help raise funds for the Special Olympics South Leitrim.