Flashback: Mohill ladies set for 1990 Mini Marathon

In 1990, 24 ladies in Mohill decided they were going to train for the mini marathon in Dublin and organised to get fit for the event through a meet and train group.

Pictured are some of the members from the group: Ann Duignan, Phil O'Brien, Mary McDermott, Phil Harte, Christine Clyne, Jill Lattimor, Sandra McDermott, Mary Creegan, Marian O'Donoghue, Sylvia Kivlehan, Martina Duignan, Teresa Kilrane, Bernie Mollaghan, Ann Murphy and Mary Taylor.

The women raised money for various charities such as Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin; Cancer Research and Guide Dogs for the Blind.