€5,000 allocated to agricultural shows in Leitrim

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has confirmed that approximately €5,000 will be allocated to agricultural shows which will take place in Leitrim next year.

“This funding is part of a national allocation announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, which will benefit qualifying agricultural shows throughout the country in 2020,” he said.

“The funding is being administered through the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the allocations will help Shows to meet the financial challenge associated with delivering their events.

“Agricultural and summer shows are hugely important to the rural economy.

“We know the economic benefit they bring to our local towns and villages and I commend the dedicated volunteers who work so hard on making the shows happen.

Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development, last Thursday announced funding of €600,000 for Agricultural Shows around the country. This allocation will fund approximately 120 shows due to take place in 2020.

Each qualifying show will receive a payment of approximately €5,000 to support these important events in rural communities.

The investment is being administered through the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the recipients are all members of that Association.

It is intended that the funding will help the Agricultural Shows to meet the financial challenge associated with delivering their events every year.”

The Co Leitrim shows on the list are: Ballinamore Show, Manorhamilton Show, Mohill Show and Jamestown Show.

Other shows in the area to receive the funding include: Boyle Summer Show, Elphin Show, Strokestown Show and Ballyshannon Annual Show Ltd.