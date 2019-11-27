People are living in fear that a major accident will occur at a Leitrim junction

Fianna Fáil Cllr Paddy Farrell told Leitrim County Council this month that “people are living in fear that a major accident” will occur on the Mohill to Keshcarrigan road, specifically the section beside Mohill crossroads.



Leitrim County Council said they have applied for a Specific Improvement Grant to widen the junction at Oghill Cross Road.

The council said land will need to be purchased for the works and therefore the work cannot be carried out under normal grant schemes.



Cllr Thomas Mulligan said this is a “bog area” that needs much work and Cllr Sean McGowan added this is a “very busy road” in need of replacement.



Cllr Guckian said with any frost this road will be a “living nightmare.”

Senior council engineer Darragh O'Boyle said due to the bog surface, the road needs to be dug out and replaced as well as widened and it could cost up on €300,000 or more to complete.

