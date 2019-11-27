Leitrim residents examining the cost of connecting to public sewage

Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District heard that households living along Lough Rinn, Mohill are examining the cost of connecting to the new Lough Rinn sewer.



Cllr Thomas Mulligan questioned that in the event of the public sewer being extended to the Caravan Park/ rowing centre at Lough Rinn, will private residences along the Rinn Road be accommodated with connections if requested.

Leitrim County Council informed the council members the Lough Rinn Rowing Course Project waterwater treatment plan and rising mains is currently being advertised for tender.



The infrastructure is designed to cater for the amenity site, the council said they cannot connect private houses along the Rinn Road and the council said it is “unlikely” Irish Water will take this infrastructure in charge.

The council said they have met with some home owners, as there is no grant aid available for residents and the householders are going to examine the economics of such a project.

