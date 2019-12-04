Launch of innovative Mohill Age Friendly Business Initiative

Mohill is officially an Age Friendly Town. On Friday, November 15, the innovative new initiative, Mohill Age Friendly Business, was launched in Clarke’s Hotel, Mohill by Leas Cathaoirleach Leitrim County Council, Cllr Seán McGowan.

The initiative is a joint collaboration between Community Development, the Local Enterprise Office in Leitrim County Council, and the businesses in Mohill.

The Age Friendly Co-ordinator for the county, Suzanne Duffy, said, “Our vision in Leitrim is to develop an inclusive, equitable county in which older people can live full, active, valued and healthy lives.”

Leitrim has both an Age Friendly Alliance and Older Persons Council which are working hard to improve the lives of older people in the county and Mohill is just the first town in the county for this programme to be launched.

The Age Friendly Alliance is made up of agencies such as An Garda Sióchana, HSE, Irish Farmers Association, Leitrim Development Company, ETB as well as members of the Older Persons Council. The Older Persons Council is made up of older people from all over the County as well as organisations who represent the hard to reach.

Marian Quigley, Chairperson of the Older Persons Council outlined the importance of having those from the locality involved in the Council and how those involved, can have their opinions and voices heard at a local and national level.

Cllr Seán McGowan thanked all participating businesses for their involvement and stated, “Our older persons not only have a lot of purchasing power but also have the time and inclination to shop locally. This is particularly important in rural towns and villages such as Mohill where older adults are very much the life-blood of the community.”

Fourteen businesses and service providers in Mohill have taken part in the Age Friendly Business programme and they were recognised by Leitrim County Council on Friday with the presentation of “Age Friendly Charters”.

These charters outline the retail and business offerings the business offers the Age Friendly demographic. Some of these offerings include: availability of reading glasses, seating, free delivery, one to one consultations, refreshments, large font on labels and discounts. All participating businesses also received branded reading glasses and an age friendly branded chair for their premises.

The participating businesses are:

- The Barber Shop

- C&D Medical Hall

- Kieran’s Total Health

- Stenson’s Foodfare

- Reynolds Topline

- Mohill Library

- The Barber Station

- Clarke’s Hotel

- A&D Selections

- Mohill Credit Union

- Paul’s Newsagents

- Mohill Family Support Centre

- Nature Trail

- Baxter’s Centra

Many thanks to those who joined us and enjoyed the music and refreshments on the day. If your business would like more information or would like to get involved in the initiative, please contact community@leitrimcoco.ie