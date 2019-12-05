Tenth annual 'Spirit of Mohill' gala ball this weekend

All roads will lead to Lough Rynn Castle Hotel this Saturday night, December 7 for the 10th Eivers Lane Childcare Annual 'Spirit of Mohill' Gala Ball.

This year there will be special celebrations as not only is this the tenth gala ball but also the service was recently 10 years old.

The service has grown tremendously over the past ten years and currently have over 150 children, 22 staff and additional CE staff.

Eivers Lane Childcare would like to take this opportunity to thank all of their past and present staff members, committee members and all of the wonderful children and their parents who have made the service the huge success that it is today.

A wonderful night is planned in Lough Rynn on Saturday kicking off at 7 pm with a champagne reception followed by a four course meal.

MCs are the Looney Hoppers whom are sure to have all entertained. There will be a gala raffle with fantastic prizes with the top prize being a €750 holiday voucher and second prize a 39 inch Smart TV and much much more.

Music on the night will be by the Hebbie Jebbies who will have everyone dancing the night away.

The organisers would also like to thank all of their wonderful sponsors for their continued support not only this year but over the last ten years. A special mention to Lough Rynn Castle Hotel who have hosted the ball every year, their continued support, professionalism and amazing venue have made the Gala Ball a night which is not to be missed.

The 'Spirit of Mohill' Gala Ball offers an excellent opportunity for family, friends and colleagues to come together to celebrate ahead of Christmas.

The ball focuses on community supporting community, all money raised going directly to Eivers Lane Childcare.

Tickets are still available by contacting Pauric at the centre directly on 071 9632936.