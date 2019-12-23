Call for lay-bys on road to nursing home in Leitrim

At the December meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal Council, Cllr Sean McGowan asked the Council to provide some passing bays on the Cloonfinnan - Shoalmore Road (L3479-0) which is the local road on which Lough Erril Nursing Home is situated.

“The road is extremely narrow and is a very busy through local road with people coming and going to the nursing home on a daily basis,” Cllr McGowan said.

He was told in reply that lay-bys on narrow roads, where required, are normally constructed when road restoration work is taking place under a roadworks grant on that particular section of road.

“When this particular road is included in a future roadworks programme, the Council can assess the requirement of lay-bys, and if required, they can be then constructed,” Cllr McGowan was told.

He described the reply as “not very positive” and reiterated that it is a very, very busy road and he again asked them to look at providing a few lay-bys to allow vehicles to pull in.

Darragh O'Boyle, District Engineer, said if they have restoration improvement grant or road maintenance grant in that location next year they can sort it out.