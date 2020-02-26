Success for two Mohill and Carrigallen participants in NISO Certs

Shirley McDaid Conneely (employee of Jetwash Int Ltd, Carrigallen, Leitrim and native of Arva, Co Cavan) and Thomas Devlin (employee of Modular Panel systems Ltd, Mohill and from Mountpleasent, Strokestown) were both successful on the NISO ‘Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety’ course.

The course was hosted by AIT (Athlone Institute of Technology) between September and December 2019. Certificates were presented at the Prince of Wales hotel, Athlone recently.

Read Also: Visiting restrictions remain in place at Sligo University Hospital

AIT have hosted this course twice each year since 2002. They had 32 participants who successfully completed the course.

These included people from Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Galway, Roscommon, Tipperary, Laois, Dublin, Offaly and Westmeath.

We had four persons from the Mullingar region who were successful. Each participant received their certificate from Mr Harry Gavin, President of NISO. John Flanagan (Midland NISO Branch Chairperson) oversaw the presentation. Seadna Ryan, Head of Dept of Lifelong Learning represented AIT.

Read Also: Gallery: Taoiseach's visit to flood hit Carrick-on-Shannon

A second course is currently running (28 participants) and the next course will commence this autumn, beginning on Monday, September 28 in AIT.

A significant number of the participants will advance into the part-time Level 7 degree in EHS Management in the autumn in AIT.

To book a place on the NISO course or the BSc in EHS Management course contact the Lifelong Learning Department, AIT for further information on either lifelongLearning@ait.ie or jcarroll@ait.ie or (090) 6483052/3/4.